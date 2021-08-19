Kudumbashree online shopping fete begins

Thiruvananthapuram

Quality products will be available to all households in the State through the Kudumbashree Onam Utsav online shopping festival, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has said.

Inaugurating the festival here on Wednesday, the Minister said purchase of Kudumbashree products would help entrepreneurs and motivate them. Kudumbashree Executive Director P.I. Sreevidya presided.

More than 800 products are available on the portal www.kudumbashreebazaar.com till August 31. Besides a 10% discount by the Kudumbashree, those given by the entrepreneurs take a discount up to 40%. Those who purchase items for more than ₹1,000 will get an extra 10% discount. Products ordered will be made available anywhere in the country for free in association with India Post.