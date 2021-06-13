KTU to go ahead with online exams for BTech final semester

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Exams to be held internally between June 28 and July 12

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to go ahead with its plan to conduct final-semester BTech. theory examinations in the online mode.

The examinations for both full-time and part-time admissions will be conducted internally — at the college-level — between June 28 and July 12. While colleges can finalise the dates feasible to them, the managements will be required to notify the time-table at least a week ahead.

Colleges have been tasked with employing appropriate arrangements using suitable online applications or software for transmitting question papers online and to collect the scanned copy of the answer sheets. The duration of each examination will be two hours and 15 minutes, while a maximum of 30 minutes can be additionally provided to scan and upload the answer sheets.

Evaluation

The answer scripts will be evaluated by the same faculty who set the question paper and taught the subject. Students have been instructed to maintain the hard copy of their answer sheets for 180 days for verification, if needed. An order issued by the university has set July 19 as the last date for colleges to upload the marks on the basis of the examinations, including project.

Normalisation

The examinations will be conducted for 70 marks, following which the KTU will convert the marks obtained to a scale of 100 by multiplying with 1.42857. While the total will be treated as the final mark of the end-semester examination at the institutional level, it will later be converted to university-level marks through a process of normalisation on the basis of performance up to the previous semesters.

Students will be allowed to ‘cancel’ the grades thus obtained if they are found to be unsatisfactory and appear for the next offline examination in the same subject. The offline examination will be considered as the first chance of the student. Those unable to appear for the examinations owing to COVID-19-related issues will be allowed to write them on or before July 31.

The guidelines were ratified by the university Syndicate and Board of Governors during meetings held in the past few days.