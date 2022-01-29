KTU postpones examinations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 January 2022 18:49 IST

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has decided to reschedule examinations that were planned to be held on January 31, February 2 and 7.

The decision was taken by the Syndicate examination sub-committee following objections raised by students, student organisations and college principals against the conduct of the examinations amid the COVID-19 scenario.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the modified schedule, the seventh-semester B.Tech examinations will commence on February 9. Students were permitted to opt for appearing for the examinations from colleges close to their homes.

The Syndicate sub-committee has also decided to extend study hours and utilise holidays including Saturdays to compensate for the missed academic days. The academic calendar will be modified accordingly. The detailed timetable will soon be published on the university website.