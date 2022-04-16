KSRTC staff unions to intensify protest

April 16, 2022 20:50 IST

Failure to disburse salary ahead of Vishu

The employees’ unions in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have decided to intensify the protest after the public utility failed to disburse their salaries before Vishu. The employees’ outfits owing allegiance to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) will strike work on April 28, while the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) called for a strike on May 6 by boycotting duties.

Further, the CITU-affiliated union staff have already started an indefinite fast in front of the chief office of the KSRTC, while a fast by the employees of AITUC-affiliated union is under way in front of the Central bus station. The TDF will also start its relay fast in front of the Secretariat from Monday demanding salary.

₹80 crore needed

Even after the State government sanctioned ₹30 crore for salary disbursal, there is no clarity on when the public utility will be able to do so. Around ₹80 crore is required for disbursing the March salary of employees. The repayment of overdraft taken last month is expected by April 20. The KSRTC will have to either wait for closing the overdraft repayment or it will have to seek the intervention of the State government again to tide over the crisis, according to sources.