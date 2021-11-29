KSRTC launches city circular bus service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 November 2021 21:04 IST

It aims at expanding bus service coverage in the capital

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flagged off the circular bus service introduced by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Thiruvananthapuram city on Monday.

The service aims at expanding the public utility’s bus service coverage to most parts of the capital and prevent commuters from travelling long distances to reach bus stops. The KSRTC has prepared schedules along seven circular routes in a manner that buses will reach each stop within 15 minutes. Each routes have been assigned distinct colours.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who presided over the function, said nearly a fleet of 100 buses had been allocated for the service. Another 14 buses had been kept standby.

In its second phase, the service would be extended to city outskirts, including Thiruvallam, Pravachambalam, Mannanthala, Vazhayila, Sreekaryam, and Kazhakuttam by introducing eight more circular routes. Attingal, Nedumangad, Neyyattinkara, and Kovalam would also linked in due course.

He added the KSRTC had adopted IT-enabled facilities, including smart card, GPS, and vehicle tracking application, as part of the circular service. The Grama Vandi scheme that would connect villages having no bus services would be launched in April.

Mr. Raju added the long-pending wage revision of KSRTC employees would be finalised in December. A revision was last implemented in the company in 2011. Ever since, two revisions had been implemented in other departments and agencies.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil formally launched the travel card that will enable cash-less travel. KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar spoke on the occasion.