Kerala

KSRTC introduces flexi fares in Aug-Sept months

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 01, 2022 21:15 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 21:15 IST

 

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has introduced flexible ticket fares on its inter-State buses during the August-September months in order to tap the Onam rush on the popular routes.

There would be an additional increase of 20 to 10% on fares for AC, express and deluxe bus services. The manual booking of tickets on AC, express and deluxe services will cost 20% extra, while it would be around 10% on online booking platforms for AC, express and deluxe services. This is expected to generate a significant rise in the revenue of the KSRTC during the vacation period as the traffic would be high during those days to and from Kerala.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...