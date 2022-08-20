KSRTC gears up for more profitable pilgrimage circuits

ADVERTISEMENT

After its Nalambalam and Velankanni trips proved big money-spinners, the KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell is planning to prepare a pilgrimage calendar and start more inter-State packages. While special services will be operated on auspicious occasions, packages will be put together connecting religious events and festivals.

“We had offered Nalambalam trips during the month of Karkkidakam expecting a maximum of 50 to 60 trips. However, we conducted around 210 trips from different depots across the State, including the Malabar districts. Since many places have no train services to Velankanni, our trips are packed. We are also receiving a lot of requests for trips to major churches. Due to the huge demand, we have started looking at other places of worship and will soon launch more temple and church circuits,” said an official.

The latest package offered by the cell offers darshan at the Pancha Pandava temples located in Central Travancore, along with Aranmula Vallasadya at the Sree Parthasarathy temple. The tours are being operated in coordination with various devaswoms and Palliyoda Seva Samithis.

“It includes seven sites and the feast. This time, we have introduced an audio tour guide briefing passengers about the rituals and special offerings at each temple,” said the official.

Within a couple of days since the announcement of the package, more than 20 trips from different units had been booked. “It is for the first time that the KSRTC is operating budget trips from all districts to the same destination. Additional facilities for lodging will be arranged for the devotees from the northern districts. We receive a lot of enquiries from Kannur, Kasaragod and Malappuram,” he added.

While more inter-State packages are on the anvil, the authorities are also planning to launch multi-day trips covering the entire State. “In the initial phase, a package of 25 temples and churches will be introduced. Later, new trips with more destinations will be scheduled. We have already started the groundwork,” said the official.

Since majority of the passengers are women, itineraries will be prepared in a way ensuring their maximum comfort. “We are planning to announce a package to major Ayyappa temples where women can visit. From September, Pazhani package will be available,” he added.