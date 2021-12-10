KSEB to open 1,140 pole-mounted charging stations across State

KANNUR

Project being implemented under government’s e-mobility promotion initiative

In order to enhance clean mobility and with more people opting for electric vehicles in the wake of rising fuel prices, the Renewable Energy and Energy Savings (REES) wing of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has decided to launch 1,140 pole-mounted charging stations across the State.

The decision follows the successful launch of 10 pole-mounted charging stations on a pilot basis in Kozhikode to support two- and three-wheelers. The project is implemented under the State government’s e-mobility promotion initiative.

Once tenders are issued, pole-mounted chargers will be installed within six months, a senior REES official told The Hindu.

In Kannur, there will be over 40 charging stations. Depending on the number of vehicles, stations will be planned accordingly in each district. There will be at least one station in every constituency.

The official said the Kozhikode-based start-up, Charge MOD, had developed the charging equipment and software. The installation of each charger costs ₹25,000. However, considering the increasing operational costs, tenders have been called for a higher estimate for a period of five years.

Interestingly, the government has taken up the project on a promotional basis and charges ₹9 per unit. To make it more profitable and attract private investors the charge should be raised to at least ₹17, the official said.

Meanwhile, the KSEB has already opened six fast-charging stations in six corporations. In Kannur, one is operational at Chovva, while two others are coming at Valapattanam and Kannur, the official said.

The government plans to set up 60 more fast-charging stations across the State. Of them, 30 stations will be set up under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Scheme sanctioned by the Department of Heavy Industries. Work for another 26 stations under the e-Mobility Promotion initiative of the government is in progress.