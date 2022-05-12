KSEB survey to assess quality of services

May 12, 2022 20:57 IST

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is carrying out a consumer survey to assess the quality of its services. Registered consumers can participate in the online survey on www.kseb.in, the customer service portal of the board. The KSEB is also offering prizes to participants through a draw of lots. The first prize carries ₹50,000 and the second prize, ₹25,000 each to two winners. Winners at the division level will be given ₹1,000 each. The survey will be on till the first week of June.