KSDP to open sales outlets for medicines and products

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 September 2020 17:14 IST

After years of operating in losses, KSDP makes record profits of ₹7.13 crore in previous financial year

The Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP) is set to launch retail outlets for direct sales of its medicines and products, including hand sanitisers, at reduced rates. The first of the outlets is now being set up adjacent to its plant in Alappuzha while more outlets will be opened in different parts of the State based on the response.

“The Drugs Controller has completed one inspection. One more is scheduled this week, after which the licence is expected to be granted. The KSDP manufactures around 60 medicines, syrups, and injection medicines. We plan to sell this at a price that is 20% less than the usual price of our products in the market. For instance, Amoxicillin 500mg which has a market price of ₹40 will be sold at ₹30 while a packet of ten paracetamols sold at ₹8 will be available for ₹5,” S. Shyamala, Managing Director of KSDP, told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

KSDP’s medicines, usually marketed through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation, are much sought after in other south Indian States too, especially Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Its hand sanitisers available at ₹125 for 500 ml, compared to the market cost of ₹150 to ₹200 for 100 ml, had also addressed the shortage of the product in the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Ms. Shyamala, KSDP’s sanitisers made using ethyl alcohol provided by the State government are an important intervention in a market where spurious products are proliferating.

Swab-collection booths

During the pandemic period, the KSDP has also developed swab-collection booths and a face mask disposal and disinfecting bin. These have been developed as part of an agreement with the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), which has transferred the technology.

“The Alappuzha district panchayat had placed an order for 23 swab-collection booths, which are now being used at primary health centres (PHCs). These can be used in PHCs across the State for swab collection. It ensures the safety of the doctors as well as the public coming in to provide samples. The face mask disposal bin uses ultraviolet rays to disinfect used masks. It is something that can be used in hospitals and in other public spaces. We are capable of making it in all sizes and shapes, as per order. Safe disposal of masks is important in controlling the spread of the virus,” says Ms. Shyamala.

After years of operating in losses, the KSDP had returned record profits of ₹7.13 crore in the previous financial year, mainly owing to the State government’s fund infusion as part of a revitalisation plan, strict periodic monitoring, and a thrust into diversification.