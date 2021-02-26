KSDMA issues temperature warning

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

26 February 2021 23:38 IST

Public told to avoid direct sunlight

Although parts of the State are reporting a rise in day temperatures with summer approaching, current indications show the State is less likely to experience an intense heat wave this year, given the higher possibility of showers in March and April.

Many districts have been receiving light to moderate rainfall through February which has prevented day temperatures from shooting up.

Kerala, in fact, can expect more intense summer showers in March and April compared to last year, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Meteorological Centre here.

Advertising

Advertising

In an extended range forecast issued on Friday, the IMD has predicted isolated or scattered rainfall in the State till March 4, and below normal rainfall for the week starting March 5.

“The State had received heavy rainfall in January. That, and the fact that several districts have been receiving light to moderate rainfall in February, has served to hold the temperature down so far,” K. Santhosh, Director, Met Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said.

That said, parts of the State have reported a rise in day-time temperatures. On Friday, Alappuzha recorded 36.6°C, which is 3.5 degrees on the higher side from the normal for the district. On Friday, the maximum temperature in Kottayam was 2.1 degrees above the normal of 33.9°C. Palakkad, which has a normal day-time temperature of 35.9 degrees recorded 36.4 degrees and Punalur, 35.5 degrees against a normal of 35.8 degrees.

With the summer closing in, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has asked the public to be on guard against rising daytime temperatures.

The authority has urged the public, especially pregnant women, elderly, and children, to avoid direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and take adequate precautions to avoid dehydration and sunburn by drinking more water. It is advisable to carry bottled water, caps, and umbrellas while travelling, it said.

The Labour Department will reschedule working hours for labourers if daytime temperatures rise beyond normal levels, the KSDMA said.