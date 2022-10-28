K.P. Kesava Menon award for Aparna Balamurali

The Hindu Bureau PALAKKAD
October 28, 2022 21:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Aparna Balamurali

ADVERTISEMENT

National Award winning actress Aparna Balamurali has been chosen for this year’s K.P. Kesava Menon Award.

She will receive the award from Malayalam filmmaker and Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith at a function to be held at Tharoor, near Alathur, in the district on November 9.

K.P. Kesava Menon Memorial Trust chairman T.K. Damodaran Kutty and jury chairman Mundur Sethumadhavan said here on Friday that Aparna hailed from Tharoor and belonged to Kesava Menon’s family. The award consists of ₹25,000, a citation, and a plaque.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

M.V. Sreyams Kumar, managing director of the Mathrubhumi, will commemorate Kesava Menon.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Aparna won this year’s National Award for the Best Actress for her role alongside Suriya in Soorarai Pottru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app