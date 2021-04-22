Kottayam records another high of 2,485

KOTTAYAM

22 April 2021 19:35 IST

Pathanamthitta reports four deaths

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases hit a new high in the district on Thursday with 2,485 persons testing positive for the viral infection.

Of the fresh cases, 2,466, including 14 health workers, contracted the virus through local transmission. The test positivity for the day stood at 24.91%. With 540 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 12,816 patients.

Kottayam municipality, with 246 cases, reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pampady with 165 cases.

Taking note of the situation, District Collector M. Anjana has imposed additional restrictions in 18 locations while declaring 32 wards across 15 local bodies as spots requiring close attention.

Steps are also in place to augment facilities at the first-line treatment centres, besides opening domiciliary centres in all local bodies.

In Pathanamthitta

The number of fresh cases in the district crossed the 1,000 mark for the first time with 1,246 persons testing positive for the virus. While 1,202 contracted the virus through local transmission, the contact source of 23 persons was yet to be ascertained.

With 82 cases, Kunnamthanam reported the highest number of cases, followed by Thiruvalla with 74 cases. The region also reported four COVID-19- related deaths during the day.

In view of the rising cases, District Collector Narasimhugari Tej Lohit Reddy has declared prohibitory orders in Anikkad and Mallappally panchayats by invoking Cr.PC section 144. The participation of people in functions, including marriages and funerals, has been limited to 20. Those violating the curfew will be prosecuted under IPC sections 188 and 269.

According to Pathanamthitta District Medical Officer A.L. Sheeja, the violation of room isolation norms has caused a sharp surge in cases over the past few days.