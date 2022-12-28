Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala receives palm leaf texts

December 28, 2022 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on Wednesday received the palm leaf texts used by Cheerakkuzhy Narayanan Vaidyar, a renowned Ayurveda doctor from Thalappilly. C.M. Sreekrishnan, director of Dhanwantari Ayurveda Bhavan, Nelluvai, and teacher at VPSV Ayurveda College, Kottakkal, handed over the texts to Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee P. Madhavankutty Varier.

Dr. Varier said Arya Vaidya Sala’s publication department would preserve and digitise the palm leaf texts for the benefit of posterity.

Arya Vaidya Sala chief executive officer G.C. Gopala Pillai, trustees P. Ramkumar and Ajay K.R., publication department chief editor K. Murali, public relations officer M.T. Ramakrishnan, and doctors K. Devikrishnan, Krishnakumar Naik N., and Sreenath were present.