Koodathayi serial murder case: Jolly’s bail plea dismissed

Kozhikode

19 March 2020 09:29 IST

The Kozhikode District Sessions Court on Wednesday dismissed two bail applications of Jolly Joseph, the prime accused in the Koodathayi serial killings.

C. Suresh Kumar, First Additional District Judge, dismissed the bail petitions on the grounds that the accused is likely to influence and intimidate witnesses who are family members and relatives, including her husband, children, father, brother, and even neighbours.

Special Prosecutor, N.K. Unnikrishnan, who opposed the bail pleas argued that about 25 witnesses were named in the chargesheet relating to the murders of Sily, wife of Shaju Zacharias, her second husband and Sily’s two-year-old daughter Alphine.

Mr. Unnkrishnan said granting bail to Jolly, arraigned as a accused in the cases of poisoning to death six persons including her former husband Roy Thomas, would sent a wrong message. Granting bail to her would be a threat to her life as she had tried to end her life while in jail.