All set for Konni MCH inauguration

PATHANAMTHITTA

12 September 2020 19:52 IST

CM to open outpatient wing of hospital on Monday

Amidst the raging pandemic, the health service network in Pathanamthitta is all set to receive a major boost with the Government Medical College Hospital in Konni to be thrown open to the public on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the outpatient wing of the hospital at 10.30 a.m on the day. Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will preside over the inaugural function, which will be attended by Forest Minister K. Raju and Anto Antony, MP.

50 acres

Ms. Shylaja said the institution, located at Aruvapulam panchayat in Konni constituency, would give an impetus to health education in Pathanamthitta and adjoining districts. The institution, situated on 50 acres, is close to Sabarimala.

Authorities have completed the construction of a hospital block and academic complex with a built-up area of 49,200 sq m. The project had received administrative sanction in 2012 but the rocky terrain hampered the construction work initially.

Next phase

Plans are now afoot to construct an administrative block, canteen, hostels, quarters, laundry, animal house, auditorium and mortuary in the second phase. To implement it through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), administrative sanction for ₹351.72 crore has been granted. A proposal worth ₹338.5 crore is under consideration of the agency.

Besides the hospital, the authorities have also completed the construction of a road to the medical college at a cost of ₹18 crore and a water treatment plant at ₹14 crore. The offices of the college Principal and superintendent too have started functioning.

Students’ admission

Efforts are also on to admit 50 students as per the norms set by the Medical Council of India, besides creating requisite vacancies. Official sources said the government would submit a proposal to the MCI to begin the MBBS course from the next academic year.

To enable the operation of the OP wing, equipment worth ₹73 lakh has been made available through Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd. A stock of medicines worth ₹75 lakh, through the same agency, too have been procured.