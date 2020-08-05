Kollam registers 30 fresh cases, 49 recoveries

KOLLAM

05 August 2020 23:03 IST

Authorities confirm that death of a 58-year-old on August 4 is due to COVID-19

The district reported 30 fresh cases of COVID-19, 49 recoveries and one death on Wednesday.

The newly infected patients include 19 contact cases, eight persons who came from abroad and three others who returned from Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

A 22-year-old Chathannur resident who has been working in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram is also among persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on the day.

8,866 in quarantine

The district currently has 8,866 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 31,434.

While 436 persons completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 7,375 primary and 1,990 secondary contacts of the fresh cases.

At present 13 COVID-19 First-line Treatment Centres are operating in the district.

Velinallur resident

The Health Department on Wednesday confirmed that the death of a 58-year-old Velinallur resident who died on Tuesday is due to COVID-19.

He tested positive on July 25 and was referred from the Kollam District Hospital to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam, on August 3.

According to hospital authorities, he was type 2 diabetic and was under psychiatric treatment for 30 years.

On August 4, the man developed repeated episodes of ventricular fibrillation and cardiac arrest and the patient died at 11.30 a.m.