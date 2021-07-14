Kollam posts 1,154 more cases

Kollam

14 July 2021 20:23 IST

Five succumb to infection in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 1,154 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,937 recoveries on Wednesday.

While 1,149 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include one NRI and four health workers. Kollam district currently has 31,373 persons under observation. A total of 2,872 persons completed home quarantine on Wednesday.

804 in Kottayam

As many as 804 persons tested positive in Kottayam.

Of the fresh cases, 799 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 8.45%.

With 67 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pananchikkad, which recorded 46 cases.

As many as 836 persons recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the active cases to 5,067.

Meanwhile, 24,000 persons remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

449 in Pathanamthitta

A total of 449 persons tested positive in Pathanamthitta on the day.

Of this, 448 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of three cases was yet to be ascertained. The TPR was 8.1%.

With 21 cases, Konni reported the highest number of cases, followed by Enadhimangalam with 18 cases. The disease, meanwhile, claimed five more lives in the district.

With 331 recoveries on the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 4,447 active cases.

(With inputs from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta bureaus)