Kollam Pooram to have fireworks display after seven years

April 13, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

After a long gap of seven years, fireworks will light up the night sky during Kollam Pooram, the grand finale of the annual festival of Asramam Sri Krishna Swamy Temple. While 30 caparisoned elephants will be part of the spectacular event on April 16, the customary procession carrying the ‘thiruvabharanam’ (sacred jewellery) will start at 5 p.m. from Anandavalleeswaram on April 14, accompanied by elephants and percussionists. It will reach the Sri Krishna Swamy temple around midnight and Vishukani darshan will start from 5 a.m. on April 15.

“Akasha Pooram, the customary fireworks display, was cancelled during the last few years following the Puttingal tragedy. This year the festival will be held in its full glory,” said an official.

The rituals of the Kollam Pooram marking the end of 10-day festival will begin with the the arrival of ‘cheru poorams’ (miniature processions) from various temples, including Erattakulangara Sri Mahavishnu Temple, Koyikkal Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, Asramam Muneeshwara Swamy Temple, Thumpara Sree Bhadra Durga Devi Temple, along with a special procession of the public from Uliyakovi. While the customary ‘ana neerattu’ (elephant bath) will be held from 11 a.m., they will be fed as part of the anayootu at 12 noon. While the presiding deities of Thamarakkulam Sree Maha Ganapathy Temple and Puthiyakavu Bhagavathy Temple will start their ritualistic ‘ezhunnallathu’ (ceremonial arrival of deity) from 2 p.m., This year’s panchari mealam that begins at 3 p.m. will feature 250 artists led by Chowalloor Mohanan Warrier and Thrikadavur Akhil. During the grand kudamattam ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m., the elephants will face each other and exchange the ornamental umbrellas.

An emergency operation centre to deal with any possible contingencies will function in Asramam Maidan, the venue of the festival, from April 14 to 17. The Centre led by police, Fire and Rescue Services and revenue officials will be functioning 24x7. While Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the pooram, industrialist and pooram chairman B. Ravi Pillai will light the ceremonial lamp. Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K. Ananthagopan will preside over the function and Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will be the guest of honour on the occasion.