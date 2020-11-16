Kollam logs 191 new cases

KOLLAM

16 November 2020 20:03 IST

The district reported 191 new COVID-19 cases, 654 recoveries, and two deaths on Monday.

Those who tested positive for SARS-C0V-2 include 185 contact cases and six health workers. The Health Department also confirmed that the deaths of a 42-year-old Thevannur resident and 56-year-old Sadanandapuram resident are due to COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Health workers who contracted the virus include four Ummannur residents and two others from Edamulakkal and Mayyand. The district currently has 18,462 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 4,08,294. While 1,672 persons completed home quarantine on Monday, the Health Department has traced 1,02,111 primary and 7,745 secondary contacts of the positive cases.