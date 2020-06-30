Kollam has a COVID count of 12 today

KOLLAM

30 June 2020 21:15 IST

Nine are from abroad, three from Mumbai

Twelve persons, including three members of a family, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.

While nine persons are from abroad, three came from Mumbai. Among the patients, three persons are from Kuwait, two from Oman, two from Ivory Coast, and one each from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Those from Mumbai include a 47-year-old Punalur resident, his 43-year-old wife, and 17-year-old daughter arrived in Kollam on June 14 by Lokmanya Tilak Express. Another 23-year-old family member who travelled with them tested positive on June 27.

Other cases are from Chathannur, Pallimon, Odanavattam, Thrikkaruva, Elamadu, Umayanallur, Mangad, Chavara and Karukone.

The Chathannur resident was a 40-year-old who came from Oman on June 18. The Pallimon resident, a 38-year-old, came on June 20 with his sister and her children aged 13 and 6.

The 34-year-old Odanavattam resident came on June 25 from Ivory Coast and the 46-year-old Umayanallur resident on June 26. Both were under home quarantine.

The 34-year-old Thrikkaruva resident was under home quarantine when he tested positive. He arrived on June 15 from Kuwait. The 37-year-old Elamadu resident arrived on June 25 from Saudi Arabia and the 24-year-old Mangad resident came on June 16 from Kuwait.

The 52-year-old Chavara resident came on June 13 from Qatar and the 34-year-old Karukone resident, who arrived on June 26 from Kuwait, is currently undergoing treatment at Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.