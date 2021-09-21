Kodi Suni enjoying his stay in jail; religious harmony deteriorating in Kerala: K. Sudhakaran

KANNUR

21 September 2021 17:17 IST

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran said the government is conspiring to provide facilities to Kodi Suni in jail.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Sudhakaran said Kodi Suni has been enjoying all the comforts of life since he was imprisoned.

“All this is being done with the connivance of the government and the Chief Minister should be prepared to respond,” he said.

The KPCC president further said religious harmony is deteriorating in the State and that there is no use in taking action after the issue is out of control.

“If there had been another government in the place of this Left government, it would have convened a conference on religious harmony and called for the preservation of religious harmony. But what is happening here does not reach this government,” he said, asking if the Chief Minister did not understand the seriousness of the issue.

"The Chief Minister should intervene to end the problems following the controversial statement of the Bishop of Pala," he demanded.

Meanwhile, countering the allegation raised by the KPCC president, the CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran, said a meeting of religious and community leaders should not be called based on the ‘narcotics jihad’ allegation made by the Bishop.

Love and marriage have existed since the time of man and it should not be pictured and brought under religion, he told mediapersons in Kannur.

Accusing the Opposition of discussing the issue and making it worse, Mr. Rajendran said ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotics jihad’ cannot be investigated on the basis of what anyone says.