KMRL hopeful of getting CMRS nod for Thripunithura extension

February 13, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is giving finishing touches to the Thripunithura terminal station to extend metro services in the 1.20-km S.N. Junction-Thripunithura extension, even as Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Anant M. Chowdhary concluded his two-day inspection of the corridor on Tuesday.

“He inspected passenger amenities, signalling and other systems, and the track. We hope the CMRS will issue permission to extend metro trains in the corridor, following which passengers will be able to commute the entire 28-km phase-I stretch from Aluva to Thripunithura. The extension has as a prime attraction a 60-metre-long open-web girder bridge across the road near S.N. Junction,” metro sources said.

Once commissioned, it will mark the culmination of the first phase of the metro corridor, which has a total of 25 stations. The Thripunithura terminal station has three platforms and three tracks, keeping in mind the metro’s future extensions, including linking it with the metro’s phase-II Kakkanad extension that will end at Infopark.

Bund Road diversion

In the meantime, KMRL has informed that it will divert vehicles proceeding through Chilavannur Bund Road from February 15 in view of piling work for a 180-metre-long bridge that it would will in the corridor. Motorists from Chilavannur Road towards Thykoodam must use SA Road. Heavy vehicles must gain access to SA Road through KP Vallon Road. The bridge will be rebuilt in another 20 months.

KMRL will in addition dredge the waterbody and clear it of water hyacinth which will lessen flooding in the city, says a release.

