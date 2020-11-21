KITE among best models in human resource development

Thiruvananthapuram

21 November 2020 17:44 IST

NITI Aayog calls it a model to be followed not only by other States but also other nations

KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) has figured on the list of best models in human resource development published by the NITI Aayog.

A report, released on November 17, highlights the interventions made by KITE in infrastructure upgrade of schools, use of information and communications technology (ICT) in education, training, content development, Internet connectivity, e-learning, satellite-based education, support systems, and e-governance as a model to be followed not only by other States but also other nations, a statement from KITE here on Saturday said.

Advertising

Advertising

As part of the hi-tech school projects, KITE has completed the deployment of 3.74 lakh ICT equipment in 16,027 government and aided schools and provided broadband Internet in 12,678 schools in the State. It has imparted specific IT training to 1.83 lakh teachers, and rolled out other initiatives such as Samagra resource portal and Little KITEs IT clubs. From June 1, the First Bell digital classes are being aired through KITE VICTERS educational channel.

The NITI Aayog has documented 23 best practices, covering areas such as innovation, technology, gender mainstreaming, convergence, and involvement of civil society organisations, based on their impact and contribution to wider public policy context that may be useful for scale-up or cross-adoption, the KITE statement said.