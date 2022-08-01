Kerala

Kingpin of vehicle racket arrested

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 01, 2022 23:15 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 23:15 IST

The Pettah police on Monday arrested the alleged kingpin of a racket that thrives on selling vehicles that were taken on rent.

The police identified the accused as Santhosh Kumar, 34, of Coimbatore. He was arrested during investigation into the alleged sale of a car that was taken on rent from a firm in Thiruvananthapuram on July 7. The gang allegedly sold such cars in Coimbatore using forged documents.

The investigation team apprehended the accused from Ukkadam market in Coimbatore and also managed to recover a stolen vehicle during an operation on Sunday. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

