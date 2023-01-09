Kerala’s lifestyle diseases campaign hailed as the best

January 09, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The various initiatives of Kerala in the area of lifestyle diseases were hailed as the best in the country and worthy of emulation by other States at the national conference of Chief Secretaries from all over the country, a statement issued by the Office of the Health Minister here said on Monday.

The initiatives of Kerala – non-communicable diseases detection campaign, SWAAS programme for the systematic management of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other serious respiratory illnesses, the programme for screening and detection of retinopathy, palliative care programme, comprehensive newborn screening for birth defects and hub-and-spoke model lab diagnosis system – were hailed as some of the best practices in health sector in the country, the statement said.

The conference of Chief Secretaries was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kerala’s attempts to prevent and manage lifestyle diseases and the State government’s new policy initiatives to tackle malnutrition, cancer care strategy, antimicrobial resistance surveillance programme, tuberculosis (TB) detection and outbreak response system also found mention at the conference, the statement said.