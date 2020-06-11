KU is State leader in NIRF rankings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 June 2020 22:17 IST

University ranked 23rd in the country, 42nd across categories

The State capital has maintained its National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings’ tally to firm up its reputation as a traditional education hub that held much potential.

The University of Kerala continued to lead universities in the State by a distance, despite falling a position to become the 23rd best in the country, while the 83-year-old institution is ranked 42nd across categories.

Poor fare

While the parameter of ‘graduation outcomes’ that factors in university examinations and the number of PhD students who graduated remained the strong points for the university (86 out of 100), it continue to fare poorly in terms of research, publications, patents and ‘peer perception’ that is evaluated through a survey to ascertain the preference of employers and academics for graduates from the particular institution. University authorities attributed its good performance to reforms that were introduced in various avenues of its functioning including teaching and IT-enabled pedagogy.

Advertising

Advertising

The university also fared well in ensuring inclusivity by providing education for students from economically-disadvantaged sections in the colleges that it directly managed. Moreover, much importance was being provided for extra-curricular activities including sports. The recent appointments made to 49 teaching posts also augur well for the university, the university in an official release.

Trio among top 100

The grand old triumvirate of University College, Government College for Women and the Government Arts College continued to figure among the top 100 arts and science colleges in the country, while Mar Ivanios College and MG College also managed to find a place in the rankings despite falling several rungs.

While the top-ranked Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Valiamala, continued its high standards of education, the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, remained the best among engineering colleges that came under the purview of the State government.