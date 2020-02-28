Kerala Tourism postpones roadshows

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 February 2020 00:23 IST

COVID-19 scare in Europe

With the COVID-19 epidemic leaving a global imprint, Kerala Tourism has postponed roadshows planned in Amsterdam, Milan, and Madrid in March for promoting the destination and tourism products.

However, it has decided to participate in ITB Berlin, the world’s largest tourism trade fair, to be held at Messe Berlin from March 4 to 8, Salon Mondial du Tourisme in Paris from March 12 to 15, and the three-day 27th Moscow International Travel & Tourism Exhibition from March 17.

The roadshow of March 16 in Moscow will be held as scheduled. Secretary, Tourism, Rani George will lead the official delegation to the three trade fairs and roadshows.

The decision to postpone the three roadshows in the Netherlands, Italy, and Spain was taken by Kerala Tourism after more people tested positive for COVID-19 and the European Union confirming the outbreak in Europe.

As many as 20 tour operators, representatives of serviced villas/ homestays/ Ayurveda centres, houseboat service providers, and representatives of hotels and resorts were to attend each of these roadshows.

The decision of the AUMA, association of German trade fair industry, and trade show organisers to go ahead with ITB Berlin has come as a relief to Kerala Tourism as Germans accounted for 6.04% of foreign tourist arrivals to the State in 2018.

As many as 13 trade partners from the industry will attend the trade fair to promote Kerala and the niche tourism products. Like other exhibitors, they will be required to fill out a declaration, a condition for access to the exhibition grounds and identifying persons belonging to COVID-19 risk group.