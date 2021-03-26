Kerala tourism industry yet to come out of the blues

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

26 March 2021 18:46 IST

Insistence on COVID-19 negative certificates proving major hurdle to upping tourist footfall, say industry stakeholders

Though the tourism sector has been fully opened and Kerala Tourism has been organising promotion campaigns to increase tourist footfall in the State, restrictions imposed in line with COVID-19 protocol continue to be a hurdle to the industry’s revival.

Insistence on COVID-19 negative certificate for tourists from outside the State and RT-PCR test 48 hours prior to arrival or upon arrival at an ICMR or State government-approved laboratory has been cited as a major impediment to stepping up tourist inflow.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides, as many as 12 States are insisting on COVID-19 negative certificate on the basis of RT-PCR test from those returning from Kerala in the wake of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Footing the bill

The latest setback for the tourism industry after opening up in October last has come after domestic tourists started trickling in by January and February this year. “There is no business and hotels and resorts have been deserted this month. Many running hotels, resorts and travel agencies are wondering how to foot the salary bill of staff who were recalled this year,” says Anish Kumar P. K. of a leading city-based tour agency.

For many, payment of building and property tax, vehicle insurance and repayment of loans are turning to be liabilities. Some are even mulling closing down units.

Restrictions on domestic tourists arriving in the State and those returning have been painting a negative image about the State. “The tourism authorities should see the ease of holidaying in States such as Goa, Rajasthan and Delhi and likewise lift curbs in Kerala,” adds Mr. Kumar.

The curbs had been imposed at a time when Kerala Tourism is participating in national tourism fairs such as SATTE Delhi, OTM Delhi and TTF Ahmedabad by spending ₹1.32 crore from the exchequer. It is also currently hosting the online campaign ‘My First Trip’ under Kerala Blog Express that brings together 10 popular bloggers from across the country to produce digital content about the State’s rich tourism prospects.

Industry stakeholders are of the opinion that there is “no logic” in imposing the restrictions as COVID-19 cases have been on the decline since last October.

Revenue loss

E.M. Najeeb, Chairperson of Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry, says stakeholders of the industry, which generated ₹48,000 crore during 2019-20, cannot accept the Health Department’s rationale for disallowing smooth functioning of travel.

The estimated loss is approximately ₹32,000 crore for 2020-21. Unless the tourism industry is allowed to function in full swing soon, they say even 50 per cent of the revenue target for 2021-22 cannot be achieved.

The stakeholders are also demanding hassle-free travel in the State for COVID-vaccinated persons, reduction in the cost of COVID tests and vaccination of all persons working in the hospitality sector on priority.