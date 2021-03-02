Kerala Tourism bid to woo domestic holidayers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 March 2021 17:54 IST

Increased focus on social media to improve footfall

Kerala Tourism, which is on the recovery path post the COVID-19- induced restrictions, has come up with a series of campaigns to increase the domestic footfall.

The campaigns come close to the launch of the aggressive national campaign ‘A Change of Air’ centred around key destinations with the theme God’s Own Country is safe to travel and holiday.

“The campaigns reflect the thrust given by Kerala Tourism to digital and social media to reach the targeted audience. The marketing funds for digital and social media has gone up from 2% to 25% in the past four years,” says the former Director of Tourism P. Bala Kiran.

Packages

Digital and social media campaigns focussing on honeymoon holidays, Kerala drive holidays, ‘workcation’ and summer holidays have been granted ₹2.75 crore. The campaigns will appear on popular social media, satellite television channels, music streaming channels and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

To attract honeymooners in a big way, honeymoon holidays will be featured in print media, TV and online web portals at a cost of ₹4.59 crore.

Holidayers coming via domestic flights can now make use of self-driven or chauffeured cars at the airports under the Kerala Drive Holidays. The ₹1.70 crore campaign will be undertaken through online web portals, OTT and FM Radio. The neighbouring States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are also being targeted for this campaign with advertisements in the local languages.

Summer holidays

The summer holidays campaign is aimed at bringing family holidayers from the metros of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. TV, FM radio and online web portals are to be used for the ₹4.25-crore campaign.

Workaction is aimed at those preferring to take their relatives who had been confined indoors due to the pandemic for a holiday and working while being in a prime destination of their choice. Tourism authorities expect that tailor-made packages under Workacton will have takers among the IT professionals, business people and other elite sections who cannot fly abroad for their annual holidays.