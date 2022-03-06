Kerala to launch immunisation programme on March 7

March 06, 2022 23:20 IST

Mission Indradhanush, an immunisation programme for those who could not be immunised owing to COVID-19 curbs will be launched on March 7.

A communication said children up to the age of two and pregnant women could get immunised under the programme. It added that as many as 548 children below the age of two will be covered under the initiative.

The programme will be implemented in three rounds in April and May. People can utilise facilities available at health centres and vaccination centres. The programme is implemented in nine districts, the communication said.