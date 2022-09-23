Kerala Thiruvonam bumper lottery winner says he is being pestered by people seeking help

Fed up with people ‘laying siege’ to his residence, Anoop B. has been staying in his sister’s house and other places

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 23, 2022 19:06 IST

Just days after winning the hefty first prize of the Thiruvonam bumper lottery, the 32-year-old winner Anoop B. said he is being constantly badgered by people seeking his help. So much so that he says he almost regrets winning the jackpot!

Mr. Anoop, in a video posted on social media platforms, said the situation has assumed such proportions that he is unable to live in his own house or take his son, who is unwell, to see a doctor.

A resident of Sreevaraham in Thiruvanathapuram, Mr. Anoop had won the ₹25-crore first prize following the highly-publicised draw held on Sunday. After tax deductions and the agent's commission, Mr. Anoop stands to receive around ₹15.75 crore.

Fed up with people “laying siege” to his residence, he has been staying in his sister’s house and other places. Mr. Anoop said he was naturally thrilled to win the prize, but now wonders whether a third prize would not have been better for his “peace of mind.”

Mr. Anoop pointed out that he is yet to get hold of the money. ''But no one believes me when I say that. Please understand that I am yet to receive the cash,'' he said.

Before winning the lottery, Mr. Anoop was planning to drop his job as an autorickshaw driver and leave for Malaysia to work as a chef. After Sunday's draw, photographs of Mr. Anoop and his wife, Maya, happily displaying the winning ticket had gone viral.

Social media platforms have been flooded with sympathy and advice for Mr. Anoop. Several people advised him to move elsewhere and lie low for the time being. Others wanted him to keep a level head and invest the money safely.

