Kerala Speaker nominates women legislators to chairperson’s panel

December 05, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker A. N. Shamseer on Monday nominated three women legislators to the panel for officiating as chairperson in his stead during the course of the seventh session. They are K. K. Rema of the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), U. Prathibha of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and C. K. Asha of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Mr. Shamseer claimed that the selection of women legislators to the panel was a first for the Kerala Assembly. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition had proposed Ms. Rema to the panel. The ruling front accepted her name in adherence to the Opposition’s wishes.

One of the three legislators will chair the House in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.