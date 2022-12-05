Kerala Speaker nominates women legislators to chairperson’s panel

December 05, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker A. N. Shamseer on Monday nominated three women legislators to the panel for officiating as chairperson in his stead during the course of the seventh session. They are K. K. Rema of the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), U. Prathibha of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and C. K. Asha of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shamseer claimed that the selection of women legislators to the panel was a first for the Kerala Assembly. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition had proposed Ms. Rema to the panel. The ruling front accepted her name in adherence to the Opposition’s wishes.

One of the three legislators will chair the House in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US