Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy awards declared 

March 29, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Thrissur

The Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi has announced the fellowships, awards, and Gurupuja Puraskaram of the year 2022.

Theatre person Gopinath Kozhikode, music director P.S. Vidyadharan, and Chenda/Edakka artist Kalamandalam Unnikrishnan have been selected for the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi fellowships for their contribution to the respective fields.

There are 17 winners from various fields for the Akademi awards. They are: Valsan Nisari (Drama); Babu Annur (Drama); Suresh Babu Sreestha (Drama); Lenin Edakochi (Drama); Rajitha Madhu (Drama); Kottakkal Murali (Drama); Kalamandalam Sheeba Krishnakumar ( Dance); Bijula Balakrishnan (Dance); Palakkad Sreeram (Classical Music); Thiruvizha Viju S. Anand (Violin); Alappuzha S. Vijayakumar (Tavil); Prakash Ulleri (Harmonium/Keyboard); Vijayan Kovur (Light Music); N. Lathika (Light Music); Kalamandalam Radhamani (Thullal); Kalamandalam Rajeev (Mizhavu); S. Noval Raj (Kathaprasangam).

Winners of the 22 Gurupuja Puraskaram are: Meppayur Balan (Music); K.D. Anandan (Music); Thrikkakkara Y.N. Santharam (Music); K. Vijayakumar (Music); Vaikkam R. Gopalakrishnan (Music); Sivadas Chemenchery (Music); Ustad Asharaf Hydros (Music); Matangi Sathyamoorthy (Music); Poochakkal Shahul (Drama); Venkulam Jayakumar (Drama); Thrissur Viswam (Drama); Babu Kilirur (Drama); T.P. Bhaskara Pothuval (Drama); Kulathoor Lal (Drama); Kunjikannan Cheruvathur (Drama); Kalamandalam Kalluvazhi Vasu (Kathakali); Kalanilayam Kunjunni (Kathakali); Ponkunnam Saidh (Drama); Arival John (Drama); Artist Ramdas Vadakara (Drama); Kavadiyar Suresh (Dance drama); Thanneermukkam Sadasivan (Kathaprasangam).