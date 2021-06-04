Kerala revised budget 2021-22 - key updates

04 June 2021 09:48 IST

₹20,000 crore COVID-19 revival package and steps to expedite coastal highway project are some of the key highlights of the first Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal in the Assembly on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Kerala Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal presented his maiden budget at the Legislative Assembly on Friday. The "revised budget" is for the 2021-22 financial year.

Here are the key higlights:

* ₹20,000 crore COVID-19 revival package

*Steps to expedite coastal highway project

*No coercive steps to ensure tax remittance.

*Government Medical College Hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode to have state of the art isolation facilities to treat transmissible diseases like COVID-19, ebola.

*The Institute of Advanced Virology to spearhead the State's efforts to boost on vaccine research and production.

*Allocation of ₹50 lakh as seed money for the proposed Centre for Disease Control

*Comprehensive package to prevent coastal erosion and mitigate the damage caused due to sea surge

*Expansive isolation wards to treat patients with transmissible diseases in all public hospitals.

* WIth emphasis on paediatric care, more intensive care units to be opened in hospitals.

*Settlement of outstanding rubber subsidy dues

*₹10 crore allocation for eradication of extreme poverty

*Propsosal for five agriculture processing parks in Kerala.

* In a move to revive the tourism sector, the Kerala State Financial Corporation would extend ₹400 crore as low-interest loans to help revive the industry and restore lost jobs.

*₹4 crore to set up monuments for veteran politicians and former Ministers K. R. Gowri Amma and R. Balakrishna Pillai.

*₹5 crore allocated for setting up smart kitchens for the benefit of home makers.

*Government prooses to convert the KSRTC buses to CNG model. ₹100 crore allocated for the purpose.

*Special scheme to bolster diary sector.

*To revive the moribund sector, Mr. Balagopal announces tourism circuits in Malabar Literary Circuit and Biodiversity Circuit.