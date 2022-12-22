Kerala Revenue dept. set to roll out e-literacy drive on its services

December 22, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Revenue department will be democratised further by strengthening online services, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the State-level administrative literacy programme organised here under the auspices of the Administrative Reforms Forum on Thursday.

The department will kick-start a State-wide mass e-literacy programme on Revenue department services in 2023. The e-literacy campaign envisages equipping at least one person in a household with handling the online services of the department through a mobile phone, said the Minister. Students will also be given special training to avail of the government services online, he added.

As part of the administrative literacy programme, sessions on various topics, including application of land tax online, distribution of certificates through e-District platform and mutation of property or ‘pokkuvaravu’, were held.