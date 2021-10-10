Kerala registers protest against DU professor’s ‘marks jihad’ remark

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 October 2021 12:09 IST

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty also demanded action against the professor for his ‘racist’ statements

Registering protest against the ‘marks jihad’ remark, the State has sought action against Rakesh Kumar Pandey, a professor of the Delhi University, for his alleged attempts to cast aspersions on its education sector and spark communal rifts.

In a letter sent to the Union Education Minister Dharmendhra Pradhan, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu accused the teacher of Kirori Mal College, Delhi, of maligning students from Kerala. “The derogatory statement was an intentional move to create division among Keralites... Dr. Rakesh’s antipathy and intolerance were evident in his venomous statements,” the letter stated.

Pointing out that the State has received global recognition for its development model in the education sector, Dr. Bindu said that its Public Education Protection Movement had provided students support to achieve academic excellence.

Accusing the professor of adopting a hostile stance towards Kerala students, the Minister also claimed that the professor displayed his intense hatred towards Jawaharlal Nehru University by “considering the intellectual hub of the country as a left bastion”.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Dr. Bindu said the professor’s views reflected those of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He is a member of the RSS-affiliated teacher’s body National Democratic Teachers’ Front.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty also demanded action against Dr. Pandey for his ‘racist’ statements in letters sent to the Union Minister and the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University a day ago.