Kerala Police, Vi join hands to use QR code bands for tracking children at Thrissur Pooram

April 19, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Thrissur

After the effective implementation of QR code for the safety of young children at Sabarimala during the last Mandala puja season, telecom service provider Vi in association with the Kerala Police has replicated it during this Thrissur Pooram.

Thrissur District Police Chief Ankit Asokan officially launched the Vi QR code bands initiative recently.

R.S. Shantaram, Cluster Business Head – Kerala & Tamil Nadu, Vodafone Idea Limited, said that Thrissur Pooram was one of the largest festivals in Asia with more than one million people assembling at the Thekkinkadu Maidan. Children getting separated from their families in large crowds had been a source of concern for the Kerala Police. Vi had introduced a QR code technology to enhance the safety of children.

The Vi Suraksha QR code technology wristband had been useful in streamlining the tasks of the Kerala Police in handling instances of missing children, said the District Police Chief.

