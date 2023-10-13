ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan visits Plachimada agitators

October 13, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan with the agitators in front the closed Coca Cola plant at Plachimada, near Chittur, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan visited the protesters sitting in a dharna in front of the defunct Coca-Cola plant at Plachimada in the district on Thursday.

Mr. Satheesan assured the agitators that he would stand with them, and that efforts would be made to form a flawless tribunal to ensure compensation for the victims.

He demanded that the government should take initiative to get the ₹216 compensation for the victims of Coca-Cola.

Plachimada Agitation Council chairman Vilayodi Venugopal presided over the function. District Congress Committee president A. Thankappan, vice president A. Sumesh Achuthan, Mahila Congress district president Sindhu Radhakrishnan, Pattanchery panchayat president P.S. Sivadas, Plachimada Agitation Council leaders K. Saktivel, Ambalakkad Vijayan, Santhi Plachimada, M. Sulaiman, and leaders of different political parties spoke.

