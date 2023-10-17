ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala man arrested for moral policing and assault on woman, friend

October 17, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man has been arrested by the Kalamassery police for alleged moral policing and attack on a woman and her male friend. The arrested was identified as Muthu, 29, of Aluva.

The alleged incident took place at Kalamassery on October 9. The woman and her friend had stopped near a toddy shop to buy food. The woman was left behind in the car, while her friend had gone to the shop.

Allegedly, three men who emerged out of the shop in an inebriated state passed voyeuristic comments at the woman at which her friend confronted them. They then allegedly assaulted and threatened him. Scared, the duo left the place immediately.

However, the accused allegedly followed them and stopped their car and dragged the man out and assaulted him and the woman, said sources.

