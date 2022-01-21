Kerala High Court to hear anticipatory bail pleas of actor Dileep, others on Satturday

Kochi

21 January 2022 17:58 IST

Court will hold special sitting

The Kerala High Court will hold a special sitting on Saturday to hearanticipatory bail petitions filed by actor Dileep and others in the case relating to allegedly hatching a conspiracy to finish off the investigation officers in the actor sexual assault case.When the anticipatory bail petitions were taken up for hearing, Justice Gopinath P. observed that “not that this case is more important than others, but I hear there is a counter-affidavit and a lot of material to go through. We can have a patient hearing tomorrow (Saturday) and decide the matter accordingly.” Both the prosecutor and the counsel for the petitioners agreed to the suggestion of the court.Opposing the anticipatory bail pleas,the Crime Branch in a statement contended that the material collected by it indicated that actor Dileep and five others hadhatched a conspiracy to do in the police officers who investigate the sexual assault case. The allegations against Dileep and others were very serious and therefore their custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the truth. If the petitioners were granted bail, the entire investigation would be sabotaged.

The Crime Branch also pointed out that it was the first time in the history of the State that a person accused of a serious offence had hatched a criminal conspiracy to harm the life of investigating officers.

