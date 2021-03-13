Kerala HC extends stay on staff regularisation till April 8

KOCHI

13 March 2021 00:09 IST

Government seeks more time to file counter-affidavit

The High Court has extended its stay on the regularisation of temporary employees in various organisations and entities till April 8.

When the case concerned came up before the court on Friday, the State Attorney submitted that the government regularised those who had been working for long in various organisations and the recruitment to these posts were not to be carried out by the Kerala Public Service Commission.

The State Attorney sought time for filing a detailed counter-affidavit in the matter explaining the case of each organisation involved. He also sought a few weeks time for filing the counter affidavit. The respondents in the case and counsels appearing for various entities also sought time for filing the counter-pleadings.

Petitioners’ plea

Counsel for the petitioners pleaded for extending the stay on the regularisation process as he feared that the institutions will illegally regularise employees in violation of the Supreme Court order.

Considering the prayer of the State Attorney and the respondents in the case seeking more time to file counter-pleadings, Justice Devan Ramachandran ordered that the stay order be extended. The court adjourned the matter to April 8, by which the government and other respondents should file the counter-pleadings. The court also extended the stay order with the instruction that no further regularisation shall be done without obtaining specific orders from the court.