Kerala govt.’s 100-day plan to lay stress on job generation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 June 2021 14:42 IST

77,350 jobs to be created under govt. departments for the action plan to be implemented till Sept. 19

Around 77,350 direct and indirect job opportunities will be created in 100 days under various departments through the government’s 100-day action plan to be implemented from June 11 to September 19.

The 100-day action plan, chalked out to tide over the economic slowdown in the State caused by the second wave of COVID-19, is the first major initiative of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government.

‘Accelerating growth’

“When the second wave of the pandemic is in full swing, we need construction activities and job creation to accelerate economic growth,” Mr. Vijayan said announcing the plan.

Advertising

Advertising

The job opportunities being created include 10,000 jobs through the Department of Industries, Cooperation (10,000 jobs), Kudumbashree (2,000), Kerala Financial Corporation (2,000), Women Development Corporation (2,500), Backward Development Corporation (2,500), Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (2,500) and IT sector (1,000).

LSG Department will create 7,000 jobs (inclusive of 5,000 opportunities under Young Women Entrepreneurship Programme and 2,000 in Micro Enterprises), Health Department [4,142 (indirectly)], Animal Husbandry Department [350 (indirectly)], and Transport Department (7,500). The Revenue Department will employ 26,000 surveyors and chainmen for village resurvey.

The 100-day action plan includes projects worth ₹2,464.92 crore through the Public Works Department, Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI), and Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Jobs for educated people

K-DISC will complete a project of providing employment to 20 lakh educated people. All Local Self-Governments will prepare a draft plan to create employment for five out of 1,000 people.

Nine road projects worth ₹945.35 crore will be launch using RKI funds. In addition, the Public Works Department will complete projects worth ₹1,519.57 crore. KIIFB-funded road-bridge projects worth ₹ 200.10 crore will be inaugurated within these 100 days.

12,000 land title deeds

The Agriculture Department will open 100 urban street markets, distribute 25 lakh fruit and vegetable saplings, set up 150 farmers’ producers associations and take steps to create 100 working days.

The government also aims to distribute 12,000 land title deeds. Several IT initiatives will be launched for citizens to access government services. Life Mission will build 10,000 more houses and 50,000 laptops will be distributed under the Vidyasree scheme.