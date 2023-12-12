Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan says he perceives a ‘start of collapse of Constitutional machinery’ in the State

December 12, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said he perceived a “start of the collapse of the Constitutional machinery in the State” but stopped short of stating that the situation was a precursor to the President’s declaration of a State Emergency under Article 356 of the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on December 12 (Tuesday), Mr. Khan repeated his allegation that the police had used their vehicles to transport Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists who sought to “harm” him at different points along the Governor’s route from Raj Bhavan to the Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Monday (December 11) evening at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s instance. “If this conspiracy is not a collapse of the Constitutional machinery, what is?” Mr. Khan asked.

Possibility of fiscal emergency declaration

Mr. Khan also publicly toyed with the possibility of recommending the presidential imposition of a financial emergency in Kerala under Article 360 of the Constitution.

He pointed out that the Chief Secretary had deposed in the Kerala High Court recently that the administration could not honour its financial guarantees, including to State employees and pensioners, given the fiscal crunch.

“I have sought a report from the Chief Secretary on the State’s financial situation. The Chief Minister responded by stating that the government was not bound to answer every query raised by the Governor. I will wait 10 days for the government’s reply and then make my recommendation to the Centre,” Mr. Khan said.

Mr. Khan also sought to up the ante in his stand-off with the government by repeating his accusation that Mr. Vijayan had tasked the SFI to “harm him physically” using roadside black flag protests as a pretext.

“The Chief Minister wields the Home portfolio. Everything runs as per his direction. Who has held this conspiracy? He (CM) publicly stated that the Governor is provoking students. So, this conspiracy (to harm the Governor) is hatched by the CM. Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code clearly states that any attempt to overawe the President or the Governor is a cognisable offence. I have sought a report from the State Police Chief and the Chief Secretary,” Mr. Khan said.

Token arrests

The Governor said mere token arrests would not suffice and called for a comprehensive probe. He alleged that some in the government leaked the Governor’s route to the black flag protesters. Mr. Khan said his car sustained severe damage in the attack. “The protesters used iron rods used as flag staffs to attack my vehicle,” Mr. Khan alleged.

When asked whether he would apprise the President of the situation, Mr. Khan replied: “I am a student of the scriptures. I do not complain.”

Mr. Khan said he would be back in Kozhikode on December 16 and would “venture out of the car and confront protesters” if they sought to mob his vehicle. “I would not sit in the vehicle in the event of an ambush,” he said.

BJP slams CM, CPI(M)

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan told reporters in New Delhi that the SFI’s attempt to “waylay” the Governor was illustrative of the dismal law and order situation in Kerala. “Even the titular head of the State cannot travel freely in Kerala. Mr. Khan’s vehicle sustained considerable damage in the SFI attack,” he said.

“The CPI(M) targeted Mr. Khan for acting against nepotism and corruption and upholding Constitutional values. The Chief Minister and the CPI(M) used incendiary language to provoke attacks against the Governor,” he said.

CPI(M) pushes back

CPI(M) Kerala secretary M.V. Govindan accused Mr. Khan of overstepping his Constitutional limits. He accused the Governor of acting unconstitutionally and said “the public did not take Mr. Khan’s utterances at face value.”

He said the SFI’s protest against Mr. Khan’s bid to stack State-funded varsities with Sangh Parivar nominees and Raj Bhavan’s bid to saffronise Kerala’s higher education sector would continue.

Ministers defend SFI

Kerala’s Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Law Minister P. Rajeeve averred that the SFI activists had “exercised their right to dissent democratically and peacefully.”

SFI’s Kerala unit secretary P.M. Arsho said the SFI would intensify its protest against Mr. Khan in the coming days.

Police arrest 19 SFI protesters

Meanwhile, the Pettah police in Thiruvananthapuram arrested 19 SFI activists in connection with Monday’s black flag protest against Mr. Khan’s motorcade. The police were inspecting whether any vehicle in the motorcade, including the Governor’s car, sustained physical damage. Such an eventuality would entail slapping the provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against the protesters.

The police have also evoked Section 124 of the IPC against the SFI protesters. It relates to any attempt to assault the President or the Governor to compel or restrain the exercise of their lawful power. The section entails a punishment of up to seven years of imprisonment and a fine.

