Kerala government to distribute title deeds to 13,500 families

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Pattaya Melas are being organised in the State as part of the LDF government’s 100-day action programme.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 September 2021 15:57 IST

Pattaya Melas to be held in 14 district centres and 77 taluk centres on Tuesday

The State government will organise Pattaya Melas in 14 district centres and 77 taluk centres on Tuesday and distribute titles deeds to 13,500 families.

The melas are being held as part of the government’s 100-day action programme. Though it was earlier decided to award title deeds to 12,000 families, the addressing of technical issues regarding the distribution enabled the accommodation of more families, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a Facebook post.

He said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s policy was to provide a home as well as land to all the landless people in the State. A large number of people who had been denied ownership of land due to technical and legal issues were provided title deeds during the LDF’s previous tenure. As many as 1.75 lakh title deeds were distributed in the period from 2016 to 2021, making it a record for the State, said Mr. Vijayan.

The government plans to expand the project to provide ₹10 lakh for land and house for the landless. Houses will be ensured for all Scheduled Caste families within the next five years. Steps will be taken to provide one acre of agricultural land for all Adivasi families. To solve the land issues of tribespeople, fallow land and plantation land, for which the contract period is over, could be used. Steps will be taken to identify illegal possession of land. A separate land bank will be formed for land to be handed over to the landless. A digital survey will be held for the purpose, for which an amount of ₹339 lakh has been provided under the Rebuild Kerala project. The survey is expected to be completed in four years.