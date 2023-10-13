Kerala government effects major reshuffle in top echelons of civil services

October 13, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala government engineered a major reshuffle in the top echelons of the civil services on October 13.

Notably, it has posted Divya S. Iyer, currently Pathanamthitta District Collector, as managing director of the Vizhinjam port. She will replace the incumbent managing director, Adeela Abdullah, who was shifted from her post barely 48 hours before the international harbour is set to commence operations on October 15.

The government has also given Ms. Iyer additional charge as director of the Solid Waste Management Project, given the administration’s latest push to render Kerala refuse-free.

A. Shibu, currently executive director of the Social Security Mission, will replace Ms. Iyer as District Collector, Pathanamthitta.

The government has also transferred Kollam, Alappuzha, Malappuram, Kannur and Kozhikode district Collectors.

It has appointed District Collector Alappuzha, Haritha V. Kumar, as director of the Mining and Geology department.

John V. Samuel, director of the Groundwater department, will replace Ms. Kumar as Collector.

The government has posted District Collector Malappuram, V. R. Premkumar, as Director of Panchayats. Food Safety Commissioner V. R. Vinod will be the new Malappuram District Collector.

Devidas N., currently the Mining and Geology department director, will assume office as District Collector, Kollam.

The government has appointed Arun K. Vijayan, currently the Entrance Examination Commissioner, as Kannur District Collector.

It has posted Snehil Kumar Singh, staff officer to Chief Secretary V. Venu, as Kozhikode District Collector.

