Kerala faring well in COVID control: CM

Thiruvananthapuram

16 March 2021 21:20 IST

‘Disease threat not yet over though State confident of tackling it well’

Active COVID-19 cases have decreased in Kerala by 31% in the past one week and that the State is currently experiencing the lowest disease transmission phase of the pandemic in the past six months, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he said the test positivity rate (TPR) had dropped below 2% for the first time on Monday and that the manner in which the State had reduced TPR had come in for appreciation by the Union Health Secretary.

He said even when disease transmission levels were down, COVID-19 would still not completely go away, going by the experience of world nations. However, the State was no longer intimidated by the virus and had the confidence that it had the capacity and expertise to give the right care and treatment to people.

Now that election campaigning was heating up, interactions among people would increase. So people should take extreme care and vigil that they did not violate COVID protocols that might lead to a spurt in the disease transmission, Mr. Vijayan said.

Vaccination

Mr. Vijayan said that Kerala was one of the few States that had taken up COVID vaccination at a fast pace.

The Health Department was now in the process of making arrangements so that the elderly inmates of orphanages and senior citizens in care homes could be administered COVID-19 vaccine at their place of residence, rather than getting them to the vaccination sites.

Chief Minister also drew attention to the rising daytime temperatures in many districts in the State and said that people should avoid getting out in the sun between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m to avoid heatstroke and dehydration. Those going out on election campaigning should also take special precautions, carry an umbrella or cap and ensure that they keep themselves well hydrated, he said.