Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to launch digital services of Revenue Department on Thursday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 September 2021 21:58 IST

Apart from enabling online land tax payment, the public will be informed about the tax details every year via SMS. Tax receipts can also be downloaded online

Queueing up at village offices to pay land tax is set to be a thing of the past. The Revenue Department has come up with a mobile app for making the payment online.

The e-payment feature is one of the seven digital services of the department that will be launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, said Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Apart from enabling online land tax payment, the public will be informed about the tax details every year via SMS. Tax receipts can also be downloaded online, the Minister said.

The Chief Minister will also launch a digital service through which the field measurement sketch 'thandaper' account and location map can be applied for and downloaded online. The department is also introducing a module for filing applications online for the conversion of land.

The Chief Minister will also launch the websites for all village offices, a module for disbursing social security pension online for patients with cancer, leprosy and tuberculosis, quick-pay service and digitisation of basic tax register and thandaper account in all village offices.

Pattaya mela

Mr. Vijayan will inaugurate the State, district and taluk level pattaya melas on September 14. The melas will be held simultaneously in all 14 district centres and 77 taluks. In all, 13,500 pattayams are ready for distribution, according to the department.