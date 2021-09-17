Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says Student Police Cadet scheme will be extended to all schools in the State

File.

Thiruvananthapuram

17 September 2021 20:31 IST

Pinarayi Vijayan lauds the contributions of the scheme to the State’s cultural and educational sectors. He also highlights the role played by the cadets in checking drug and substance abuse among students

The Student Police Cadet (SPC) scheme will be extended to all schools in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking after virtually inaugurating the extension of SPC units to 165 more schools here on Friday. With this, the number of schools where the SPC functions has gone up to 968.

Mr. Vijayan said the scheme would be expanded to all schools in a phased manner. From 100 schools in 2010, the scheme is now operational in nearly 1,000 schools. This is a huge achievement, he said.

The Chief Minister lauded the contributions of the scheme to the State’s cultural and educational sectors. He also highlighted the role played by the cadets in checking drug and substance abuse among students.

The drug mafia, he said, was active in many places. When schools were open, the SPCs had done well in checking the influence of such elements. Those working against national interests would try their best to prevent a physically and mentally healthy generation from growing, he said.

Nurturing discipline

The Chief Minister said that following the Union government’s decision to extend the SPC scheme nationwide, it now had a presence in many States. Its biggest advantage was that a disciplined group of people could be nurtured, he said.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty presided over the function.