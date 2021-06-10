Kerala BJP stages protests

Thrissur

10 June 2021 14:02 IST

The party alleges witch-hunting by State govt.

Alleging a witch-hunting by the Kerala government against its leaders by charging false cases against them, the Bharatiya Janata Party is staging a Statewide protest on Thursday.

Torchlight protests will be held in 5,000 centres in Thrissur district. The activists burnt Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in effigy.

The BJP has alleged that the State government is harassing its leaders using the police. It alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has turned the police club here into a centre of conspiracy. State leaders of the party will participate in the protest at various centres.

Advertising

Advertising

Candidate to be questioned

Meanwhile, the special investigation team will question Ullas Babu, who was the BJP candidate in the Wadakkanchery Assembly constituency, in connection with the Kodakara money heist on Thursday.